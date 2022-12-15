By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Lonzo Ball has not played a single game for the Chicago Bulls this season and now it appears as if he may not suit up for them at all this year as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Woj: "There are no guarantees, I'm told, that [Lonzo Ball] plays at all this season. He's rehabbing that knee now, he still has some pain in it."#BullsNationpic.twitter.com/2pIuweg89i — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 15, 2022

Wojnarowksi appeared on ESPN’s NBA Countdown show on Wednesday with an update on Lonzo Ball’s potential availability this season. He mentioned that the Bulls will know a little more as to what direction to take regarding Ball closer to the All-Star break.

The last time that Ball suited up for the Bulls was last January. He suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee causing him to miss the rest of the season. He would undergo knee surgery that put his potential recovery timeline at six to eight weeks. Earlier this season, a report had surfaced that Ball was heading in the right direction as far his availability this season although no timetable was given.

Now it appears as if Ball missing the entire 2022-23 season is a real possibility. In the 35 games Ball suited up in for the Bulls last season, he put up 13 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting a career-high 42.3 percent from three-point range. Since he was drafted into the NBA by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 draft, he has dealt with a number of injuries and has been unable to play a full season. The most amount of games he’s suited up in was 63 games in his first year with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019-20 season.