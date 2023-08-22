Lonzo Ball has not played for the Chicago Bulls since suffering a mysterious left knee injury on January 14, 2022. Originally undergoing surgery for a partially torn meniscus, Ball has since had two more knee surgeries done, leaving his NBA future in doubt.

After missing all of the 2022-23 season, the former second overall pick announced on Monday that he will once again be sidelined, this time for the entirety of the 2023-24 season.

“I don't think he'll ever be the same based off of what we are seeing and hearing and reading about,” ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said of Lonzo recently. “I've heard that it's even hard for him to get up from the sitting position… I'm really, really sad for him and I just hope that he is blessed enough to get his health back.”

"I don't think he'll ever be the same… I've heard that it's even hard for him to get up from the sitting position… I'm really, really sad for him." Stephen A. Smith on Lonzo Ball missing another NBA season after his latest knee surgerypic.twitter.com/d5HjCyXfTK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023

Well, Smith's comments definitely caught the attention of basketball fans, including that of Lonzo Ball himself!

On Tuesday afternoon, Ball posted a video of himself not only refuting Smith's claims that he has trouble getting up after sitting down, but demonstrating in the video that he can stand up while putting all the pressure on his injured left knee.

@stephenasmith come to the actual source next time. I’m not hard to reach pic.twitter.com/88xyoB7LTf — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 22, 2023

“Stephen A., who are your sources bro? Please tell me who your sources are” Ball questioned. “Come on man, come on man, you gotta stop yapping! And I actually like you man! I don't even know you like that, but I like you! I'm coming back man, come on!”

Obviously Ball proved Smith wrong based on what he was doing in the video, but Bulls and NBA fans alike should be extremely happy to see the 25-year-old guard motivated to get back out on the floor. Obviously that will not be happening during the upcoming 2023-24 season, but it is hard for anyone, not just athletes, to remain positive after going through major injuries and surgeries like Ball has.

When he was healthy and on the floor for the Bulls, Chicago owned the best record in the Eastern Conference at 27-12 overall. They went on to finish the 2021-22 season with a 46-36 record and they went 40-42 this past season, missing the playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The Bulls have gone 59-65 since Lonzo's injury.

Very few details will likely come out regarding Ball and his recovery process during the season, but it is clear to see that he is working towards a return and that the young guard is doing everything he can to resume his basketball career.