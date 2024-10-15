The Chicago Bulls opened up preseason play last week, and they have now had three games. Their most recent game took place on Monday night as they traveled to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. It was a close game throughout, but the Bucks got the win. Still, there were some positive takeaways for the Bulls, and one of them was the play of rookie Matas Buzelis.

There is a lot that Bulls fans are paying attention to in preseason play, and one of the biggest things is the play of Matas Buzelis. Buzelis is the lone 2024 draft pick for Chicago, and he has looked good so far.

Against the Bucks, Buzelis dropped 15 points on 5-13 shooting in 22 minutes. He was 3/9 from deep, and he also added two rebounds and two assists.

Buzelis was going up against one of the best players in the NBA on Monday night in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bulls didn’t play their main guys on Monday, but the Bucks did. Buzelis wasn’t afraid to compete with one of the league’s best.

“I just think of it as another player,” Buzelis said after the game, according to a post from K.C. Johnson. “I know who he is of course. But when we step on the court, it's 0-0. He's a tough cover. He's really strong, tall, athletic, does everything on the court. But I'm going to compete all the time.”

That’s what Bulls fans want to hear out of their young star. He showed on Monday night that is ready to take on the best players in the NBA. Matas Buzelis wasn’t afraid, and he looked good against the Bucks.

The Bulls didn’t win on Monday night, but it kind of felt like a victory because of how a lot of backups did against the Bucks’ starters. Milwaukee played their core guys, but they only won the game by four points.

Chicago will return to action on Wednesday as they will be hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves at the United Center. The Bulls have just two more preseason games before getting their real season started on October 23rd against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road. It will be exciting to see how Buzelis plays when the regular season begins.