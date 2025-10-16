Former Chicago Bulls player turned broadcaster Stacey King knows how to get laughs. One time, he mistook his former teammate Bill Cartwright for former President Barack Obama.

Recently, King decided to poke fun at Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers during the Bulls' preseason game against the Bucks last Sunday. He impersonated Rivers by using a deep, raspy voice on air, which Rivers is known for.

As one could imagine, it generated plenty of laughs. For many, King will always be remembered for being a member of the first Bulls three-peat teams (1991-1993). On those teams, it was Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, B.J. Armstrong, and John Paxson.

Additionally, King made a joking reference to having contributed to a 70-point game during his rookie year in 1990. In fact, Michael Jordan scored 69 points, and King scored one.

Since then, King has become a popular Bulls broadcaster for the Chicago Sports Network and host of the Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast. Occasionally, he taps back into his past to analyze of the present day.

For instance, King compared Derrick Rose at his peak to Michael Jordan. Meanwhile, Rivers played for 13 seasons from 1983 to 1996. Since then, he has become a successful coach that included won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Doc Rivers' battles with the Bulls

During his playing days, Rivers had some fierce duals with the Jordan-led Bulls. That was when he was playing for the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and San Antonio Spurs.

His coming out party against the Bulls came in the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals. He along with John Starks, Patrick Ewing, and Charles Oakley took a 2-0 lead in the series as Jordan was under fire over gambling accusations.

A major factor was Rivers and company utilizing pressure defense, particularly on Jordan. Also, Rivers is from Chicago and grew up a big fan of former player Bob Love.