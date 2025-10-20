The news that Coby White will miss the start of the season due to a calf injury was not what the Bulls were hoping for. After all, White is their dynamic scorer and playmaker as well as the team leader.

The guy around whom the offense revolves. Indeed, his absence will be felt, but luckily for the Bulls, they have someone up their sleeve who could temporarily fill the void, per Will Despart of Sports Illustrated.

That person is second-year sensation Matas Buzelis. During the preseason, Buzelis put up some decent numbers. He averaged 17.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Additionally, he shot 57% from the field, 39% from the three-point line, and averaged 23.3 minutes per game.

Over the course of five games, Buzelis had some standout performances. Against the Denver Nuggets, he scored 20 points, had 5 blocks, and grabbed three rebounds in a 124-117 loss. In their final preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he scored 19 points in 25 minutes of play and led to a 106-100 win.

Last season, Buzelis averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 18.9 minutes per game in 80 games. Over the summer, Buzelis put on a dazzling performance during the NBA Summer League. He averaged 22.5 points and five rebounds per game. Among his notable games were 28 points against the Indiana Pacers.

On Wednesday, the Bulls will begin their regular season at home against the Detroit Pistons.

Matas Buzelis is at the right place at the right time for the Bulls

With White out for the time being, Buzelis is the right guy to take over. He has the athleticism, leadership bravado, and versatility that is needed to get the Bulls off to a decent start.

After Zach LaVine was traded to the Kings in February, space was created for Buzelis to contribute. Since then, he has become a reliable presence on the court to score in bunches as well as defend. At 6-foot-10, Buzelis has the size and strength to guard multiple defenders.

Additionally, he excels in the area where White struggles with and that is being a consistent defender. Last season, Buzelis finished with 75 blocks, 5th among all NBA rookies.

Furthermore, Buzelis is an overall offensive asset who can score from all spots on the floor as well as push the tempo. Those two does a great deal of good when being paired with Josh Giddey. Both gel when it comes to playmaking and finding those ample opportunities to score in transition.

As was the case against the Timberwolves in their final preseason game. Giddey was able to find Buzelis at the right moment for the moment for the slam dunk, four them to be exact.

Then, there is the confident personality that Buzelis possess. He has that old school “put me in coach I'm ready to play today” ethos. In other words, he is not waiting for his time, his time is here and now. He wants the ball, he wants to contribute, and he wants to do whatever it takes to win.

During Media Day, Buzelis set his sights on winning the NBA's Most Improved Player Award as well as looking long term to winning a championship, every player's dream.

Lofty is an understatement to describe the latter considering where the Bulls are. Nevertheless, Buzelis brings that championship spirit that the Bulls could feed off of.

While White's absence is a major bummer, have no fear, Matas Buzelis is here.