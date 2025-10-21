Unfortunately, it appears that the Chicago Bulls will begin the season with a hobbled roster. First, their top scorer, Coby White, will be out for the next few weeks due to a calf injury. Nevertheless, they will have two, albeit hobbled, core players available in time for their season opener against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network.

Earlier on Tuesday, Johnson reported that the statuses of Dosunmu and Williams weren't clear due to them battling injuries sustained during the preseason. However, both went through practice.

Williams is battling a groin injury, and Dosunmu is nursing a sore thumb. Dosunmu said to Johnson that he had hurt his thumb during the Bulls' preseason game against the Denver Nuggets.

Although Dosunmu had a pretty solid preseason based on his numbers. He averaged 16.3 points per game and shot 59.4% from the field. Also, he scored 22 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 12 in which the Bulls lost 127-121.

As for Williams, he is coming off an ankle injury sustained during training camp. However, Williams was cleared to practice shortly thereafter. Altogether, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and shot 50% from the field.

Against the Bucks, he scored 10 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out five assists. Then, Williams scored 11 points and handed out three assists in the Bulls' 119-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 9.

Article Continues Below

Dosunmu and Williams' recent battles with injuries

Last season, Dosunmu sustained a shoulder injury that required surgery. As a result, he missed 36 games in total. In the end, Dosunmu averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game and played in 46 games.

In 2024, Williams suffered a foot injury and later had to undergo surgery himself. His recent ankle injury brought up concerns that he had severely reinjured his foot. He played 43 games and averaged 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game that season.

Last year, Williams averaged 9.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while playing in 63 games.