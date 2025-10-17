A few months after the Orlando Magic forced Mac McLung into free agency, their loss was the Chicago Bulls' gain. On Friday, the Bulls snatched him up by signing him to a contract, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype and USA Today.

McLung arrives in Chicago as a former MVP of the NBA G League as well as a three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion. In February, McLung won his third straight Slam Dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

During the 2023-2024 season, he was a standout player with the Osceloa Magic of the NBA G League. Altogether, he finished the year averaging 25.7 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game, leading to the MVP honors.

For the Bulls, McLung can certainly provide an offensive spark. He has tremendous athleticism, can score in bunches, and certainly can dunk. He can also guard multiple positions on defense, which fits right into the versatile approach of head coach Billy Donovan.

On Thursday, the Bulls defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 106-100 in their last preseason game. On Oct. 22, they will play their first regular-season game at home against the Detroit Pistons.

McLung came to the NBA out of Georgetown (2018-2020) and Texas Tech (2020-2021).

Where does Mac McClung fit into the Bulls?

At the start, McClung will begin his stint in Chicago with the Windy City Bulls of the G League. If he continues to build off his success in the G League, that could do wonders in helping him move up the ladder.

More than anything, his offensive prowess has the power to rub off the likes of Josh Giddey, Coby White, Matas Buzelis, Ayo Dosunmu. McClung could fit right into that mix because the Bulls increasingly like to push the tempo, which can led to some more tantalizing dunks by McClung in transition.

At this point, only time will tell.