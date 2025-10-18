It was a busy Friday for the Chicago Bulls. Three hours after signing Mac McClung to a contract, they decided to waive him, per Legion Hoops. At the same time, the Bulls chose to waive fan favorite Yuki Kawamura after he sustained a medical condition in his right leg, per Will Gottlieb.

Then, the Bulls officially signed former G League player Trentyn Flowers to a two-way contract, per Shams Charania of ESPN. McClung is a three-time NBA dunk champion who was the 2023-2024 NBA G League MVP.

Meanwhile, Kawamura was a young talent from Japan who became a fan favorite due to his playmaking abilities and free spirit. During the Summer League, Kawamura made quite the impression, averaging 10.2 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Also, Flowers is a former standout player at Louisville who played in the National Basketball League in Australia. Last year, he played in the NBA G League for the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 20 points per game across six total contests.

On Thursday, the Bulls concluded their preseason by defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-120. They ended at 3-2 and will begin their regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 22, against the Detroit Pistons at the United Center.

What each of these decisions means for the Bulls

All three of these maneuvers affect the Bulls in a few ways. For instance, the absence of McClung deprives them of an offensive spark, given his ability to generate highlights with his feats in the air. Nevertheless, the Bulls can pick up the slack in that realm with Matas Buzelis.

Regarding Kawamura, he possesses a transcendent appeal that fans gravitate towards, along with the necessary skills. When it comes to Flowers, he has some budding potential. He can emerge as a top scorer and versatile defender who could complement Tre Jones and Isaac Okoro nicely.

When it comes to these decisions, here are some things lost, but other things gained.