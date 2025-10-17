For many Chicago Bulls fans, Derrick Rose holds a special place in their hearts. Much of that is rooted in the reimagination of what he could have been if injuries hadn't eaten him alive.

Sometimes, Rose is mentioned alongside Michael Jordan. Recently, Chicago-based rapper G Herbo made the case that Rose was more popular than Jordan in the Windy City on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe.

Former NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins agreed with him, per the Road Trippin Show.

“I agree with him. D Rose is bigger than Michael Jordan when it comes to being in Chicago,” Perkins said. “Like people in Chicago from the YN’s to the old folks to the people who run the city, like that's their king.”

“D Rose is their king for not only what he brought to the game of basketball between the lines but what he has done so much in that f—-ing community is unreal. Like they f—ing love him, they love him. Like I'm telling you this I've been in Chicago during that time it’s D Rose, D Rose, D Rose, D Rose. He might be the biggest person, athlete, that's ever. He's going to have a statue. So I agree with him.”

Admittedly, G Herbo said he was too young to appreciate Jordan. Plus, he honed in on Rose being from Chicago and having his best years be played for his hometown team.

Derrick Rose was true to the Bulls and Chicago

Overall, Rose was the quintessential Chicago baller. The kid who grew up in Englewood with a ball in his hand and a dream in his heart. That dream was first put on display at the storied Simeon Academy, where the late Ben Wilson played.

In honor of Wilson, Rose was given the No.25 that is always given to the best Simeon player. In 2009, he was drafted by the Bulls and two years later he was MVP.

Though he played for the Knicks, Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies, Rose's heart was always in Chicago.

On January 24, 2026, his jersey will be hoisted to the rafters at the United Center.