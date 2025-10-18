As Chicago Bulls star Coby White is dealing with a calf injury that has kept him out of preseason games, the latest update on his issue will have fans taking notice. While the preseason absence of the Bulls guard has been noticeable, his status for the regular season opener has likely been revealed.

White is practicing on Saturday, which led to head coach Billy Donovan saying that the 25-year-old will be going “through contact” and ramping up in his recovery up until the opener against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 22, according to K.C. Johnson. With the plan in place, Johnson reports that White “is expected to play” against the Pistons.

“Some positive health news for Bulls: Coby White is practicing today,” Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Coach Billy Donovan said last week team will use time between preseason finale and regular-season opener to put him through contact and ramp him up. Assuming no setbacks, White is expected to play vs. Pistons.”

Last season, White averaged a career-high 20.7 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 37 percent from deep. Donovan said Friday that the “only box” White to check would be going through contact, according to Sports Illustrated.

“The only box for him to check right now is contact, and we just haven’t been able to do that,” Donovan said. “Saturday will be a day we’ll get back to practice or contact, so I think that would be the monitoring of him once we get back to practice, so that’s the only hurdle he hasn’t gotten over that the medical staff wants to see how he responds.”

Bulls' Coby White expected to return in opener

With the rumors of White and the Bulls discussing a new contract, it shows the trust that the franchise has in the guard to continue making progress. Still, White is looking to come back from the calf injury stronger, but Chicago doesn't want to rush the process.

“When you have a lower leg extremity injury like he does, I don’t care how hard he’s worked – and he’s worked really hard – you are just never going to be in the shape that these guys are in,” Donovan said. “That’s going to be a challenge for him, and that will be his process in getting back on the floor.”

At any rate, White looks to return next Wednesday in the opener against Detroit.