Michael Jordan’s latest movie titled “Air” is set to be released soon, but unknown to many, the Chicago Bulls legend had a very specific request for the film before it was produced. Apparently, according to actor and director Ben Affleck, MJ wanted Viola Davis to play the role of his mother in the flick.

Affleck revealed as much in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, noting that it meant they wouldn’t be doing the movie if “Viola doesn’t do it.”

“Michael had one thing that he wanted, that he was absolutely certain of, which was that Viola Davis had to play his mother. And I was like, okay, well I guess we’re not doing the movie if Viola doesn’t do it,” Affleck shared. “And as a result, actually kind of discovering that Viola actually is the protagonist of the movie. Viola was amazing and she makes the movie what it is. She’s unbelievable.”

Sure enough, Michael Jordan got what he wanted as Viola Davis starred in the film as Deloris Jordan. Affleck was also in the movie and played the role of Phil Knight, while Matt Damon is the other protagonist of the flick as sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro.

“Air” follows the story of Vaccaro in his pursuit of Jordan to become Nike’s endorser. It basically tells the story of how “Air Jordan” came to be. The movie is set to be released on April 5 in the United States.

THR cover star Ben Affleck recalls Michael Jordan saying he wanted Viola Davis to play his mother in #AirMovie pic.twitter.com/a85pqN3AVi — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 18, 2023

With Affleck’s latest revelation, it certainly gave fans more reason to wait and watch the flick when it his theaters.