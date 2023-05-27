A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Together, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen led the Chicago Bulls to one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the game. However, despite their unbridled chemistry on the basketball court, it’s also no secret that these two weren’t exactly best friends off of it.

Pippen recently came out with another hot take against his former Bulls teammate. When comparing the legacies of MJ and LeBron James, Pippen said that before he arrived in Chicago, Jordan was a “horrible” player. Here is the whole video for context:

“LeBron James will be the greatest statistical [player] to ever play the game of basketball. [Michael Jordan] was a horrible player.” – Scottie Pippen (h/t @DieHardCBfans ) pic.twitter.com/8EN5xOpJOG — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 26, 2023

To be fair, Pippen was merely pointing out how MJ had a lack of success with the Bulls before their dynasty years, which incidentally, coincided with Pippen’s arrival. However, the fact that he used the word “horrible” to describe Michael Jordan — regardless of what point in his career Pip was referring to — has not been taken well by the fans. Just check out the savage reactions on NBA Twitter:

Scottie Pippen: “Michael Jordan was a horrible player, he was horrible to play with!” Scottie Pippen at the time begging MJ to come out to retirement to play with him again… pic.twitter.com/4TCWdjSJgx — UK Chicago Bulls (@UKChicagoBulls) May 26, 2023

Scottie Pippen today: 1 Ungrateful MF

1 BS Take

1 Wife Getting Work From MJ’s son

10 Attempts to Pass Dray as Bron’s Biggest Fan HATER CENTRAL HATING ON THE BIGGEST HATER…THE HATING COMES FULL CIRCLE🥺 pic.twitter.com/FL0N5N9txV — Hater Central (@TheHateCentral) May 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michael Jordan hearing Scottie Pippen refer to him as a “horrible player”, then remembering his son Marcus is banging Mrs. Pippen 👀 #NBA pic.twitter.com/R5hUfHiShN — Alfred Guerrero (@BakedAls) May 26, 2023

“Michael Jordan was a horrible basketball player before I showed up” – Scottie Pippen #Delusional pic.twitter.com/qFcMTeblEJ — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) May 26, 2023

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen need to play one on one right now. Settle it once and for all. I would pay PPV to see it. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) May 26, 2023

If I were Scottie Pippen I would simply shut the fuck up. It’s totally free. You don’t even need to tip anyone. — 🤌🏼Super Nintendo Chalmers🤌🏼 (@snchalmers79) May 27, 2023

I guess it’s safe to say that NBA Twitter doesn’t agree with Pippen’s take on his former partner-in-crime. They weren’t kind either as they let Pippen know their true feelings about his recent Michael Jordan slander.

Unsurprisingly, the jokes about Pippen’s ex-wife had to be thrown in the mix, too. For those that require context, MJ’s son, Marcus, is currently in a relationship with Scottie’s ex, Larsa Pippen. Some folks on Twitter seem to believe that some of Scottie Pippen’s animosity stems from this bizarre turn of events. Either way, you can be sure that it’s going to be an awkward situation the next time Pippen and MJ cross paths.