Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Bulls jersey set to be sold for bonkers price at auction

A Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey is going up for auction in September, and it’s no ordinary game-worn gear. It could very well be one of the coolest MJ memorabilia to go out in the market since His Airness wore it during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Sotheby’s, the institution who will be handling the auction, described it to CNN as “one of the most significant items from Michael Jordan’s career.” It is predicted to sell between $3 million to $5 million, which would very well make it the most expensive Jordan memorabilia.

“The 1997-1998 season is perhaps one of the most popular among Jordan fans, as Michael was reaching the height of his abilities while simultaneously pursuing what he understood would be his last chance at an NBA Championship with the Chicago Bulls,” said Sothesby’s Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectibles.

“The season itself is his ‘magnum opus’ as an athlete, and a testament to him as a champion and competitor. Finals jerseys from Jordan are remarkably scant, and the 1997-1998 Finals are arguably the most coveted of them all.”

Michael Jordan items are always expensive, especially since the Bulls icon is considered the GOAT or greatest of all time. Anything related to him could easily fetch a high price at auctions, and his 1998 NBA Finals jersey is no different.

Not to mention that the jersey has its own history and importance, considering that he played 45 minutes in the contest and scored 33 points to help send the game to overtime. Chicago shockingly lost the game, though, so that is another rather interesting tidbit. The Bulls lost just twice in the series, eventually winning 4-2 to give Jordan his sixth ring and sixth NBA Finals MVP award.

It remains to be seen how much the jersey will really end up being sold, but if a ticket in Jordan’s debut game sold for almost half a million dollars, then a game-worn jersey will surely get more.