Will the undermanned Bulls make a late-game comeback against the 76ers?

The Chicago Bulls started the 2023-24 on the wrong foot, but they have improved their record to 15-19. Chicago is amid a challenging matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Bulls stars Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic have received murky injury report updates.

The Bulls are fighting to stay alive after entering their 76ers matchup undermanned

Before the game, head coach Billy Donovan said there was no clear timetable for Nikola Vucevic to return, per Tim Bontemps. Moreover, the veteran center will not practice with the Windy City Bulls as Zach Lavine did.

Chicago has done a solid job of tending to their early-season storm. The team has been able to get a few wins despite Lavine being out for extended time with a foot injury. It is no secret that the Bulls are exploring trades for the star guard. Still, he wants to return as soon as possible to contribute.

Lavine has averaged 21.0 points and 4.9 rebounds through the beginning of the 2023 season. He might be able to help Chicago go on a run to get them back into the Eastern Conference Playoff picture. Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic looks to accomplish the same.

The 33-year-old center has not had his best year, but he has remained a steady presence for Chicago. Vucevic averages a reliable 16-point-10-rebound double-double for the Bulls.

Many analysts and fans believe Lavine and Vucevic are not the answer to the Bulls' problems. Yet, the only help Chicago can get at the moment is from within themselves. That is, of course, unless they make a big trade soon.

Chicago is down by nearly 30 points to the 76ers as the end of the third quarter of Tuesday night's game closes. Can the Bulls piece together a run despite their concerning injury report?