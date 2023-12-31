The Bulls have one thing that they need to work on to continue to improve on.

The Chicago Bulls have won nine of their last 14 games and they are now in 10th place in the East. Last season, Chicago squeaked into the play-in tournament, and they are trying to do better than that this season. If the Bulls continue to play like they have as of late, they certainly have a chance to accomplish that goal. However, while they have been playing well, there are still some things that they need to work on.

One issue that the Bulls have had is rebounding as teams have been doing well at getting second chance points. If the Bulls want to take the next step and continue to improve, that is one thing that they need to improve. If they can get better in that department, this can be a pretty good team.

“One thing that I think has hurt us in several games has been the rebounding part of it,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told the media. “They’re times where we are going to be a little bit small and we’ve got to block out, secure the lane line. But also, some of the second chance opportunities hurt us as well.”

There's always things that a team can work on, and it's good that the Bulls know what they can do to get better. When this team got out to a 5-14 start, it didn't look like this season was going to go well. Now, Chicago has legitimate playoff hopes, and if they continue to improve, it can be a special season in Chicago.