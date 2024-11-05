“I know it’s early in the year, but he’s really playing well on both ends of the floor,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said after the loss to the Jazz, according to an article from NBA.com. “He’s been great. He’s been great with the young guys, he’s shot the ball well inside and behind the line. The thing with him the way we are playing he is getting a lot of closeouts. He’s generating offense for us by putting the ball on the floor and attacking closeouts; that’s been very very good for us. But too many times he gets missed and it’s not so much he needs to shoot it, but he’s got closeouts and that generally generates good stuff for us and we have to find ways to get it to him a little bit more. He’s smart, he knows the shots he needs to be taking and the ones he has to get off and move to the next one, how to get in the lane and find someone else. I think he’s played very, very well on both ends.”

Nikola Vucevic is happy with how he has played

Billy Donovan has liked what he has seen from his big man, and Nikola Vucevic has been happy with how he is playing as well.

“I’ve been happy the way I’ve been involved and able to get shots for myself and create for others,” Vucevic said. “I’m shooting the ball better, so guys are going to come out more on me. So on drives, read the defense and make the right read; making shots early helps. A ton of work over the summer, not overthinking it, not forcing it, just letting it come to me and taking the good ones and trying to get a good mx of inside and out and try to put last year behind. It wasn’t a great shooting year for me, so continue with the work I’ve put in over the summer and I put in every day and the adjustments I’ve made. Taking my time, not rushing as much. So far it’s going well and that helps, and I hope it continues.”

It's going to be interesting to see if Vucevic keeps this up, and if he does, will the Bulls try to make a trade?