Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic took a Wedding Crashers shot at the local CHSN television network, which fans may appreciate, given its subscription-based platform. After the Bulls’ historic 122-112 win over the Detriot Pistons, Vucevic trolled the network using a Wedding Crashers meme. This allows his fans in Chicago to tune into the Bulls’ matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks via ESPN instead of watching it on CHSN, the home team’s new network.

Ahead of 2024-25, the Bulls, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Chicago White Sox joined CHSN and parted ways with NBC Sports Chicago. Vucevic posted a meme from the popular comedy “Wedding Crashers” on social media to prove that happy fans don’t have to pay $29.99 monthly to watch the Bulls on Wednesday night.

“Bulls fans in Chicago realizing they can actually watch the game tonight since it’s on ESPN,” Vucevic posted to his X, formerly Twitter.

However, the season ticket holders are offered complimentary subscriptions to the Bulls TV network, per The Athletic’s Scott Powers and Jon Greenberg.

Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, and Coby White make Bulls history

The Chicago Bulls made franchise history in their 122-112 win against the Detroit Pistons. After Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, and Coby White combined for 79 points, including 18 threes, marking the first time three players each scored 25+ points while making 5+ threes in a single game.

Vucevic led with a team-high 29 points, including going 6-for-8 from deep. LaVine and White each scored 25 points apiece while LaVine drained seven threes, and White connected on five from behind the 3-point arc.

After the win, social media commemorated the franchise’s historic and impressive feat via StatMamba’s X, formerly Twitter.

“White 25 PTS Vucevic 29 PTS LaVine 25 PTS White 5 3PM Vucevic 6 3PM LaVine 7 3PM,” StatMamba said in a post. “First trio in Bulls franchise history to each record 25+ PTS & 5+ 3PM in the same game.”

Perhaps the absurd offensive production between the three galvanizes the rest of the team to find some momentum. The Bulls have lost seven of their last ten games, including losses against the Rockets, Cavaliers, and Timberwolves.

LaVine scored 14 of his 25 points in the final frame to seal the victory. He’s averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game and could be in the beginning stages of the best regular season of his 11-year career. Before Monday’s win, the Bulls’ most impressive victory came against the Knicks in a one-point (124-123) win last week. They also topped the Magic 102-99 last month.

Hosted by Bulls TV or not, the Bulls will take on the Bucks on Wednesday. They improved to 6-9.