The Chicago Bulls picked up a big win against a division opponent on Monday night as they took down the Detroit Pistons on the road. The Pistons were the worst team in basketball last year, but they are off to a decent start this season. Detroit was expected to win this game, but massive games from Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Zach LaVine helped the Bulls get the win.

What we saw from Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Zach LaVine on Monday night was something that we have never seen in Bulls history. Vucevic dropped 29 points, and White and LaVine both dropped 25. They were all nearly automatic from beyond the arc as well.

“White 25 PTS Vucevic 29 PTS LaVine 25 PTS White 5 3PM Vucevic 6 3PM LaVine 7 3PM,” StatMamba said in a post. “First trio in Bulls franchise history to each record 25+ PTS & 5+ 3PM in the same game.”

The Bulls led for most of this game, but the Pistons came back to tie the game in the fourth quarter. That is when Zach LaVine decided to take over the game. He had six threes in the fourth quarter and that helped Chicago pull away for a 122-112 win.

This was a big win for the Bulls as they had lost their last two games by a combined 54 points. The defense was a major struggle in those two losses as the Bulls gave up 144 and 143 points. The defense was much better on Monday night allowing just 112 to the Pistons, and Chicago got back in the win column.

Chicago clearly has some things to work out this year on the defensive end, but Monday's win was a step in the right direction. They are now 6-9 on the year, and the next few weeks will be crucial as we should start to get a good idea of how this season will go for the Bulls.

The Bulls will be back in action on Wednesday night as they will hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The two teams will tip at 6:30 ET from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, and the game will be airing nationally on ESPN. The Bulls are hoping to win two games in a row for just the second time this year.