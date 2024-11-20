ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we give you a Bulls-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bulls-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Bucks Odds

Chicago Bulls: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

Milwaukee Bucks: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

Chicago does a pretty good job scoring this season. They average 116.0 points per game, and have put up some big games in the past. The Bulls do not have the best shooting percentage, but they take plenty of shots each game. Their strategy is to shoot early in the clock, and shoot often. They do hit 37.7 percent of their threes, which is top 10 in the NBA, as well. If the Bulls can continue to score, they will be able to cover this spread.

In their first matchup with the Bucks, the Bulls won by 11 points. Impressively, the Bulls were able to make 21 of 47 threes, and score 133 points. Coby White had a great game with 35 points, Nikola Vucevic had a double-double, and Zach Lavine was solid. This is the type of scoring the Bulls have to do Wednesday night if they want to beat the Bucks.

Milwaukee only scores 110.5 points per game. Their season is disappointing, and their lack of scoring is a big reason. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are both good players, but they are not enough. Khris Middleton is still out, and the Bucks are really missing him. The Bulls are not great defensively, but if they can keep the Bucks closer to their season average, Chicago will cover.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Chicago has a lot of their own struggles on the season. The Bulls allow 122.9 points per game, which is the second-most in the NBA. They also allow teams to shoot 48.3 percent from the field against them, which is second-highest in the NBA. This is something the Bucks can really take advantage of. They put up 122 points and shot 49.5 percent in their first matchup with the Bulls. If they can have another game like that, the Bucks will cover this spread.

The Bulls are not the best shooting team, they just take a lot of shots. They got extremely hot from the field in their first meeting with Milwaukee, but that is not something that happens a lot. Chicago shoots just 45.9 percent form the field. If the Bucks can close out on the shooters, and make sure the Bulls do not get hot from three, Milwaukee will cover.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player to watch, as he is every game. Giannis is a difference maker on the court, and he needs to do just that Wednesday night. He was able to put up 38 points and grab 12 rebounds in the game. The Bucks need another huge game out of Giannis in this one. If he plays well, the Bucks will play well.

Final Bulls-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Bulls had a great game against the Bucks in their first matchup. Their shooters were hot, and they did a good job overall. I think the Bulls will be able to keep this game close, as well. I will take Chicago to cover the spread.

Final Bulls-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Bulls +8 (-110)