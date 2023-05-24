A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There’s absolutely no love lost between Patrick Beverley and Chris Paul. These two clearly don’t like each other, and their animosity has spilled over on the basketball court on more than one occasion. Be that as it may, the Pat Bev-CP3 feud has been relatively quiet of late. That is until the Chicago Bulls veteran decided to throw a jab in the direction of his arch-nemesis.

In a recent interview on his podcast, Beverley was asked who in the NBA he considers a “dirty player.” Pat Bev got brutally honest in his response:

“Chris Paul,” Beverley responded. “It’s a shock when you say it in front of people who’s not in the basketball world, but when you say it in front of basketball players and referees — even referees. (They will say) ‘Okay, yeah, that doesn’t surprise me.'”

Q: “Is there anyone in the league that you would classify as a dirty player?” Patrick Beverley: “You know my answer… Chris Paul!” Pat Bev calling out CP3 🫣 (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/Q7xlff44ZP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

To be fair, Beverley was totally baited into rehashing his ill will against Chris Paul. Then again, it’s not as if he hesitated to jump at the opportunity to share his honest thoughts on the Suns point god.

Beverley also described Paul’s dirty antics by revealing how the 12-time All-Star has a tendency to push opponents from behind on a layup attempt or grab your knee during a loose ball play — something Pat Bev claims he will never do.

Will Patrick Beverley and Chris Paul ever bury the hatchet? Pat Bev squashed his beef with Russell Westbrook and they ended up being BFFs. Perhaps this could be in the works as well for Beverley and Paul?