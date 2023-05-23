It is widely-known that the Houston Rockets have their sights set on acquiring James Harden and bringing him back to the franchise, but there are some other veteran players that the Rockets could bring in, and familiar face Chris Paul is one of those names, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

League sources say that if not able to acquire James Harden, a veteran point guard is a priority. Chris Paul is a name that will grab the most attention, but players like Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Donte DiVincenzo are possibilities as well, according to Iko.

It will be interesting to see what veteran point guard the Rockets land. There is a lot of speculation that the Phoenix Suns will part ways with Paul this summer, so the rumors about a return to Houston makes sense, especially with him playing a similar role with the Oklahoma City Thunder years ago.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There are some other targets that the Rockets were mentioned with as well. Players like Brook Lopez, Dillon Brooks as well as restricted free agents Cam Johnson and Austin Reaves could be potential targets, according to Iko.

There are questions as to whether the Milwaukee Bucks will be able to retain Brook Lopez. Dillon Brooks has also reportedly been told that he will not be brought back to the Memphis Grizzlies.

It seems the Rockets want to infuse their team with some veteran talent. If they are able to do so, they will be an intriguing team to watch with young talented players like Jalen Green and Jabari Smith.