One of the many basketball dreams of veteran point guard Patrick Beverley has come true when a busy NBA trade deadline set in motion the gears that would lead him to Windy City. Now that he is part of the Chicago Bulls, Beverley is happy to have checked out one of the boxes on his personal list.

“I’ve been trying to get here for the longest. I’m fortunate it worked out,” Patrick Beverley said, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Patrick Beverley was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Orlando Magic as part of an intricate four-team deal which also included the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Orlando would turn out to be nothing more than a transactional stop for Beverley, who got bought out by the Magic before he inked a deal with the Bulls that would keep him in Chicago’s fold until the end of the season.

The Bulls could use the fiery mentality of Patrick Beverley. They are a team that is in need of a boost, regardless of where they get it, and Beverley should be able to provide some. Before he was traded by the Lakers, Beverley was averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. But his impact has always gone beyond the numbers he puts up when he’s on the court, and the Bulls hope that they benefit from it sooner than later.

The Bulls entered the All-Star break 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 26-33 record.