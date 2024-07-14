The Chicago Bulls look to be entering a new era ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Bulls traded veteran defensive guard Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey, drafted 19-year-old G-League Ignite prospect Matas Buzelis, and completed a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan to join the Sacramento Kings. One young Bulls forward still has plenty left to contribute amid his team's shift. Patrick Williams spoke on his injury recovery after signing a lucrative contract extension during the offseason.

Williams sustained a stress fracture in his left foot in February of 2023, which required season-ending surgery. He has been rehabbing ever since, and in late June, it was reported that Williams expected to sign a five-year deal worth $90 million. Roughly two weeks later, the 22-year-old forward provided a positive update on his injury recovery.

“I’m pretty good. I’m running and jumping now. No pain. No swelling. So it’s just a matter of getting my legs back under me,” Williams said when asked how he is physically, per Darnell Mayberry.

It is great to hear that Williams is on a promising path to recovery. He looks to be a vital piece of the Bulls' short and long-term two-way attack.

Chicago drafted Patrick Williams with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 Draft. The Florida State product had a promising rookie year. He averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and shot 39.1 percent on his three-pointers. Williams only played 17 games the following season due to injury struggles, but he returned strong during the 2022-23 season.

Williams averaged a career-high 10.2 points and shot 41.5 percent from range. The 6-foot-8 forward achieved similar production through his first 48 games with the Bulls in 2023-24 before his foot injury.

If he remains injury-free, Chicago expects Patrick Williams to make a notable improvement in 2023-24 and beyond.

Bulls prepare for exciting 2023-24 season with young squad

Chicago's 2024-25 squad looks to be filled with youth, although the team may not have as much star power as it did its the previous three seasons. Veteran forward DeMar DeRozan has spearheaded the Bulls' attack alongside Zach Lavine since 2021. DeRozan was one of the most reliable scorers on the roster, averaging over 24.0 points or greater in each of his seasons in Chicago.

With DeRozan gone and Zach Lavine rumored to be on the move, the Bulls will look for production from others. Coby White is a prime candidate to lead Chicago's offensive attack. The North Carolina product had a career year in 2023-24, amassing averages of 19.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

The Bulls have another intriguing talent joining their roster for the 2024 season: Matas Buzelis.

Buzelis, a native of the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, Illinois, was ESPN's fifth-ranked prospect in the Class of 2023. He elected to play for the NBA's G League Ignite team, where he averaged 14.3 points and 2.1 blocks. His three-point shooting took a notable dip when he transitioned to the Ignite. He shot just 26 percent from range in 2023-24 compared to his 43 percent mark in high school. Nevertheless, Buzelis looks to be a promising prospect with loads of upside.

It will be interesting to how Patrick Williams, Matas Buzelis, and the rest of Chicago's young core fare ahead of an exciting season.