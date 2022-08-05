The Chicago Bulls took a massive step last season in their quest for their seventh title. Their acquisition of DeMar DeRozan in the offseason propelled them to an outright playoff berth. Unfortunately for them, their season ended early at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite that, there’s still reason to be optimistic about the team.

One former Bulls star, though, is unconvinced about the Bulls’ chances next year. Scottie Pippen, one of the key members of the team’s dynasty in the 90s, gave his assessment of the current roster. Pippen acknowledged that the team had great success in the regular season. However, the legend had this to say with regards to the playoffs. (via NBC Sports)

“I think (in the) postseason they sort of fell back into the slot that they’ve been in for the last 10 or 15 years. They’re just not a team that’s built for the postseason,” Pippen said. “They had some injuries this year, but the other teams out there are continuing to improve.”

Pippen also pointed out the rising talent in the Eastern Conference, including guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. The presence of these guys, and the Bulls’ relative silence in the offseason, leads Pippen to believe that they won’t make it far. While it sounds like a harsh statement, there’s a lot of truth in that statement.

Thus far in his career, DeMar DeRozan hasn’t proven that he can dominate in the playoffs. Until the Bulls get a similarly dominant player in the postseason, they very likely won’t make it far. Perhaps… they can make a run at a certain disgruntled star in Brooklyn?