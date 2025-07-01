Anthony Santander, who inked a five-year, $92.5 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays in January — complete with $61.75 million in deferred payments, as reported by ESPN — remains on the sidelines. Still, there's a glimmer of hope that he might return before the All-Star break.

The 29-year-old outfielder landed on the injured list on May 30 after suffering a subluxation in his left shoulder when he collided with the outfield wall in Anaheim earlier that month. General manager Ross Atkins mentioned that while Santander hasn't started swinging yet, he could be back at it soon as he continues to heal from the shoulder issue and some nagging hip soreness.

In the meantime, the Blue Jays are staying afloat without him. Starting the week with a win over a division rival, the New York Yankees, Toronto sits in third place in the American League East. Even though Santander's performance this season has been less than stellar — he is batting .179 with six home runs and 18 RBIs over 50 games — his absence has thrown a wrench in the batting order and diminished the team's offensive depth.

Santander had an outstanding 2022 season with the Baltimore Orioles with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs, but he could not build on that success during his time in Toronto. His absence has forced the Blue Jays to change constantly.

He's not the only player the Blue Jays are monitoring. Shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup against the Yankees due to soreness in his right knee. The team quickly adjusted to the injury and made a few shifts in player positions.

These shifts show how the Blue Jays can deal with injuries and still have a chance to make the postseason. With Santander's return possibly coming soon, Toronto might welcome back a key offensive player right when they need it most, just before the crucial stretch leading up to the All-Star break.