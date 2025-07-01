Anthony Santander, who inked a five-year, $92.5 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays in January — complete with $61.75 million in deferred payments, as reported by ESPN — remains on the sidelines. Still, there's a glimmer of hope that he might return before the All-Star break.

The 29-year-old outfielder landed on the injured list on May 30 after suffering a subluxation in his left shoulder when he collided with the outfield wall in Anaheim earlier that month. General manager Ross Atkins mentioned that while Santander hasn't started swinging yet, he could be back at it soon as he continues to heal from the shoulder issue and some nagging hip soreness.

In the meantime, the Blue Jays are staying afloat without him. Starting the week with a win over a division rival, the New York Yankees, Toronto sits in third place in the American League East. Even though Santander's performance this season has been less than stellar — he is batting .179 with six home runs and 18 RBIs over 50 games — his absence has thrown a wrench in the batting order and diminished the team's offensive depth.

Santander had an outstanding 2022 season with the Baltimore Orioles with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs, but he could not build on that success during his time in Toronto. His absence has forced the Blue Jays to change constantly.

He's not the only player the Blue Jays are monitoring. Shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup against the Yankees due to soreness in his right knee. The team quickly adjusted to the injury and made a few shifts in player positions.

These shifts show how the Blue Jays can deal with injuries and still have a chance to make the postseason. With Santander's return possibly coming soon, Toronto might welcome back a key offensive player right when they need it most, just before the crucial stretch leading up to the All-Star break.

More Toronto Blue Jays News
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) fields the ball during batting practice before a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays make roster moves as Bo Bichette deals with injuryRussell Steinberg ·
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after being called out at home during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The call was overturned to safe scoring a run for the Toronto Blue Jays after review.
Blue Jays’ John Schneider sets stage for Yankees seriesChristopher Hennessy ·
; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Blue Jays reach historic low in embarrassing loss to Red SoxAlex House ·
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) throws baseballs during batting practice before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays get crucial injury updatesAlex House ·
Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) loses control of the ball for the throw to first against Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jo Adell (7). during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium.
Red Sox make Marcelo Mayer roster move ahead of Blue Jays seriesBenedetto Vitale ·
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) tosses his bat after walking in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Blue Jays’ John Schneider provides Vladimir Guerrero Jr. update after injury scareRichard Pereira ·