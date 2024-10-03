The Chicago Bulls are entering the 2024-25 season with a different roster look than years past. Most notably, the Bulls signed and traded DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings. Nevertheless, Chicago retains promising young talent, and they added to the squad with a move on former NBA lottery pick and ex-San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo, who is two years removed from dropped allegations of indecent exposure.

Chicago is signing Primo to an Exhibit-10 contract, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. He is expected to join the Windy City Bulls while he rehabs an injury and works toward an NBA return.

Joshua Primo started his NBA career with the Spurs in 2021 when the team selected him as their 12th overall draft pick. The 6-foot-6 guard entered the league as a highly-touted prospect after spending one All-SEC Freshman Team-caliber season with the Alabama basketball program.

In his first year with the Spurs, Primo played in 5o games and averaged 5.8 points while shooting 30.7 percent on his three-pointers. In 2022, he appeared in four games with San Antonio, averaging a career-high 7.0 points per game. However, that same season, Primo faced allegations from former Spurs team psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen suggesting he indecently exposed himself to her several times dating back to 2021.

In December 2023, news broke that charges against Primo were dropped.

Primo later received an opportunity with the Los Angeles Clippers at the start of the 2023-24 season. He spent most of his time with the team's G League affiliate San Diego Clippers, averaging 16.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on a 36.9 percent three-point shooting clip.

The Bulls are looking for their young squad t to take a step forward, and once Primo is fully healthy, he looks to improve as well. It will be interesting to see how Primo, Matas Buzelis, and the rest of the new-look Bulls fare as the 2024-25 season prepares to get underway.