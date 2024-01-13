Steve Kerr was part of two legendary basketball teams.

The Chicago Bulls planned their Ring of Honor game for Friday night against the Golden State Warriors. The 72-10 1995-96 Bulls are being honored during the game, and there's a reason why they planned it for this game. Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Warriors, was a member of that 1995-96 Bulls team, so he gets to come be a part of that celebration, and connect with his old team. It was a great gesture by the Bulls.

Not only was Steve Kerr part of that legendary Bulls team, but he was also the head coach of the 2015-16 Warriors that broke the record that the 72-10 Bulls set. Golden State finished 73-9, and it's pretty special that Kerr was part of both of those teams. On Friday, he discussed what the two teams were like.

“I mean, the similarity is just the incredible level of confidence going into every game that we felt, in each case,” Steve Kerr said to the Bulls media. “Obviously, you don't win that many games without being really good, but there's a momentum that you capture, that's indescribable. You just feel like you're going to win every single night, and you're kind of just flying through the season. It doesn't seem like you have the usual dog days or the inevitable bad games. I think each team might have suffered one or two bad losses, which is almost inconceivable. Both seasons felt like perfect storms, really.”

The 1995-96 Bulls and the 2015-16 Warriors will live on forever as two of the greatest NBA teams of all time. Kerr was part of two legendary squads.