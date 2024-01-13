Steve Kerr was able to celebrate with the rest of the 1995 Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls and the Golden State Warriors are doing battle on Friday night, and it's a pretty special game for both the Bulls and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. The game is called the “Ring of Honor” game as the legendary 1995-96 Bulls are being honored at halftime of the contest. Kerr was part of that legendary Bulls team that went 72-10, and then, his Warriors broke that record in 2015 by going 73-9. Because of the fact that this was planned for the Bulls-Warriors games, Kerr was able to be part of the celebration.

Not only is the game a big part of the celebration, but the Bulls also held a Ring of Honor gala that Steve Kerr was able to attend. It was an incredible story that he was part of two of the best teams in NBA history, and it was great that he was able to celebrate it.

“It was fantastic,” Kerr said of the gala. “Just great to be here with our team, and so great of the Bulls to put it together. I was very flattered that they put it together around our game so that I could be here. We had a wonderful night, not only at the gala, but afterwards, connecting with the team. A lot of stories, a lot of fun. It was just a great, great night.”

It was a very nice gesture of the Bulls to plan this around the Warriors game. Kerr was able to celebrate the team's success, and connect with his old teammates. Things like this make the NBA special.