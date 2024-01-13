Torrey Craig is slowly improving from his heel injury.

After a very shaky start to the season, the Chicago Bulls are having a much better year than most people were anticipating. The Bulls were 5-14 at one point, but they are now 18-21 and not too far away from playoff position. Things are looking good in Chicago right now, but the injury has been an issue. The Bulls were without their star, Zach LaVine, for awhile, and Nikola Vucevic also missed some time, but they are both back now. One player that is still battling an injury, however, is Torrey Craig.

Torrey Craig has had to miss a fair amount of time now with a heel injury. It's unclear when he will be back on the court for the Bulls, but it sounds like he's making progress.

“Actually, [he] went to the doctor a couple of days ago,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said of Craig on Friday. “They want him to start to ramp up a little bit more activity, as pain tolerates. That would probably include doing some running on the treadmill. He could probably do some very light shooting. A lot of it is going to be how he responds to that with the injury. He has been cleared to do a little bit more, so it appears to be going well. It’s kind of a unique injury, with what he’s dealing with, but I think they’re trying to be very cautious because it sounds like it’s the kind of injury that if you don’t handle it correctly, or maybe he pushes too hard or too much, he could set himself back a little bit. We don’t want to do that. But he is able to start to resume some activity as it relates to running.”

It sounds like Craig is making progress slowly, but slow progress is better than no progress. Who know when he'll be back, but hopefully for the Bulls, it's sooner rather than later.