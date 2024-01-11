Zach LaVine made the winning plays for the Bulls on Wednesday.

The Chicago Bulls and the Houston Rockets did battle at the United Center on Wednesday night, and it was an absolute thriller. After a quick 7-0 spurt from the Rockets to start the game, the Bulls controlled the game all the way until the final four minutes. Chicago had led for double digits for much of the second half, but they failed to score in the final four minutes of the game, and the Rockets came back to force overtime. It looked like Houston was going to get the win as they led by five in OT, but the Bulls stormed back to earn the win, 124-119.

When Bulls star Zach LaVine was injured, the team played well and won a good amount of games. Some fans might've been wondering if the team needed LaVine. On Wednesday, he showed why the Bulls need him.

Zach LaVine is a star. Simply put. He knows when his team needs him to take over, and on Wednesday, he gave his team the necessary jolt in overtime to get the win. The Rockets led 119-114 and had all of the momentum. LaVine knew his team needed a spark, and he provided with a huge and one bucket followed by a three to quickly give the Bulls lead. Houston didn't score again.

“I thought, you know, as the game started, he had some opportunity,” Billy Donovan said after the game in regards to LaVine's performance. “I thought he made a couple of great drives. He just didn't finish until he took a couple of good really good pull up quick shots with his defenders. They didn't go in early, you know, but I thought the way he was playing, in terms of the decisiveness was really good. And then I thought late, we had some opportunities. We weren't great offensively and certainly (Alperen) Sengun gave us a lot of problems but you know, I thought the entire team kept their kept their head in the game and I think you know, obviously Zach's three point play was big and then coming back and not knocking down that three. That was six quick points that got us I think up one point, and at that point in time to kind of change the game.”

LaVine stepped up when it mattered most for the Bulls and they got the win to improve to 18-21 on the year. They are back in action on Friday at home against the Golden State Warriors.