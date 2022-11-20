Published November 20, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine made sure to vent his frustrations to the media following head coach Billy Donovan’s call to bench the All Star in the final minutes of a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic, the team’s fourth straight defeat and sixth in seven games.

“That’s (Billy Donovan)’s decision,” Zach LaVine said in a postgame interview. “He has to lay with it.

“Do I agree with it? No.”

The two-time All-Star guard scored four points in 25 minutes in an attempt to help the Bulls claw back from a double-digit deficit against the rebuilding Magic, making one of his 14 shot attempts and one trip to the free throw line in what could be a season-defining loss at the Amway Center.

Billy Donovan continued to reinforce the idea that his decision was one that was best for the team in that moment, saying he wanted to continue rewarding players like forward Derrick Jones Jr. for their hard work with an opportunity to “see what they can do” off the bench.

“My responsibility in those moments is to make the best decisions for the team,” Billy Donovan said. “I thought that was the best decision at the time.

“To me, I don’t look at it as anything else than a one-off game where that’s what was going on. I know (Zach LaVine) wanted to be out there, and there probably haven’t been too many of those moments where he hasn’t been out there, but that group was playing well. It gave us a chance.”

Though Zach LaVine said he thought he “earned the right to play through a bad game,” Donovan continues to “talk all the time” and work through open communication with LaVine and the rest of the roster.

“Could I have had a better game? Yes,” LaVine said. “It’s one game. Let’s not blow it of proportion.

“I understand (Billy Donovan’s) decision. We’re good.”

The Bulls will tip off against the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. CST this Monday in the United Center. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago.