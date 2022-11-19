Published November 19, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine was benched by Billy Donovan towards the end of team’s narrow loss to the Orlando Magic. LaVine, who struggled throughout the affair, shared his brutally honest thoughts on the decision following the game, per Sports Illustrated.

“I got to do a better job at the beginning of the game to make my shots, but you play a guy like me down the stretch,” LaVine said. “That’s what I do. Do I like the decision? No. Do I have to live with it? Yeah. Be ready to put my shoes on and play the next game.”

Zach LaVine clearly was not the biggest fan of Donovan’s decision. Donovan explained the decision as well.

“He had a tough night shooting,” Donovan said, via K.C. Johnson of NBCS Chicago. “I thought that group fought their way back into the game.”

In the end, Billy Donovan still appreciates all of his stars including Zach LaVine. He had previously commented on how important the Bulls’ high-profile players are to the team’s success.

“I’ve got like a lot of respect on a lot of levels for (Nikola Vucevic) and (DeMar DeRozan) and (Zach LaVine) of who they are as players,” Donovan said, via Will Gottlieb of CHGO. “We’re never going to be as good as we can be as a team, you know until, in my opinion, those three guys really drive the opening part of the game.”

The Bulls are now 6-10 following the defeat. They are looking for some form of spark amid their early-season woes.