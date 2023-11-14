After losing to Damian Lillard's Bucks, will the Bulls led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan get out of their shooting slump?

The Chicago Bulls have done everything to mesh with each other. However, it has not been effective after notching only four wins in the first eleven games of the season. Rumors suggest that the core of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan might be getting blown up before the end of the 82-game run. It all hit its peak when they faced the lethal Milwaukee Bucks duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They both unveiled what they felt after the loss, via Darnel Mayberry of The Athletic.

“We’re just not making shots. It’s not like we’re not getting good ones. We’ve got to figure it out. You’ve got to stick with it,” was the assessment Zach Lavine dropped after their nine-point loss against the Bucks.

The Bulls attempted a flat 100 shots against the tough defensive squad led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. They only notched a 38% field goal clip on all three levels of scoring. Driving and kicking out was hard for the squad because of how good the Bucks were locking up the paint.

DeMar DeRozan does not seem as concerned, unlike his Bulls co-star. He unveiled how there is not much worry in his body despite Damian Lillard outgunning them, “I’m not concerned about it at all. Of course, you want to be shooting well. But right now we’re not.”

The Bulls have been getting their much-needed possessions. They just need to find better looks and schematics such that all of their effort translates into the win column. Will they be able to avoid the rumors of an exodus?