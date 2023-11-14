DeMar DeRozan delivered an unbelievable bail-out pass for a Coby White three in the third quarter of the Bulls-Bucks game.

The Chicago Bulls traveled to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks in a competitive Central Division showdown. The third quarter was filled with action as Chicago fought to take the late lead from the Bucks. The Bulls had a crazy possession that ended with DeMar DeRozan completing a high-flying pass to Coby White for a corner three.

DeMar DeRozan's pass during the third quarter of the Bulls-Bucks game was video game-like

Coby White started the possession with an aggressive drive to the rim the saw ball got tapped around until it was in the hands of DeRozan. The acrobatic forward then slashed to the rim and delivered an unbelievable dime to White in the corner:

DEMAR DEROZAN WITH AN UNBELIEVABLE DIME 😱pic.twitter.com/kNvIhM8rzD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 14, 2023

DeRozan's midair change of position to find Coby White was impressive. The pass looked like something an NBA 2K player would do. It seems like the veteran forward's playmaking sliders have been turned up. Although, his team overall seemed to be playing on Hall of Fame mode.

The Bucks outrebounded Chicago going into the final minutes of the fourth quarter. In addition, only two Bulls players scored in the double digits at that point in the game. DeRozan will have to be more aggressive with his scoring if he wants to help Chicago get over the hump.

The Bucks ended their cold streak with a win over Chicago. Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for another double-double with 35 points and 11 rebounds amid Damian Lillard's off game. Lillard returned to the lineup after missing two games, but the Greek Freak still dominated.

Can the Bulls find a way to be consistent and return themselves to the status of Eastern Conference title contenders?