By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls are in complete disarray, at least based on reports. Zach LaVine doesn’t exactly see eye-to-eye with the buzz coming out of the Bulls locker room.

LaVine was asked about his thoughts on the report that there’s been a growing “disconnect” between the All-Star shooting guard and the rest of the organization. He doesn’t exactly see it the same way.

“I didn’t come up with the report,” said Zach LaVine when pressed on the issue following the Bulls’ win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday. “It didn’t come from my mouth. It didn’t come from DeMar’s mouth. It didn’t come from Vooch’s.”

LaVine reiterated that unless the growing discord came from him, then there’s nothing to worry about beyond the typical frustration that comes with lengthy losing streaks.

“If I had something to say about the team, it would come from my mouth. That didn’t come from me. … I feel good about the team. Obviously, we’re frustrated cause we’ve lost some games. … It didn’t come from the horse’s mouth,” Zach LaVine continued.

Zach LaVine reiterated his max contract hasn’t weighed on him, and he responds to ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ report that he’s been disconnected from the Bulls. “If I had something to say about the team, it would come from my mouth,” LaVine said. pic.twitter.com/TgDYAGAxCw — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) December 21, 2022

The Bulls were able to snap their four-game slide, but still sit on the outside looking amongst teams trying to make the playoffs. They currently sit at 11th place and would even miss the play-in tournament if the season ended today. That’s a tough reality for a team that cashed in draft assets to surround Zach LaVine with veteran pieces to contend now.

It’s no surprise teams are circling around the Bulls as the NBA trade deadline draws closer and closer. Should the Bulls’ situation escalate further, there’s no telling who’ll still be on the roster after the deadline ends.