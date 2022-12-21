The Chicago Bulls have quietly been in disarray on the court, an end result that’s yielded much louder reactions off of it. Zach LaVine has reportedly been right at the center of it all.

Bulls beat reporter K.C. Johnson confirmed the recent report from Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley about Bulls players having a recent blow-up with LaVine as one of the sources of frustration.

The latest news shook up the Bulls fan base with several expressing their opinions on the worsening situation involving Zach LaVine and the rest of the locker room.

One fan believes the LaVine news makes it clear who veteran Goran Dragic was referring to in his recent comments about certain players not knowing how to truly “sacrifice for the team.”

Another noted that Zach LaVine’s temperament has changed ever since he decided to switch agencies to Klutch Sports under Rich Paul in the lead up to his extension with the Bulls, noting he may have “the wrong people in his ear.”

A handful took it out on LaVine’s game. One fan noted that he’s “just not a star player” while another called him out for getting “above market” money for his talents.

If the Bulls situation continues to worsen, it’s not hard to expect the team to become sellers at the trade deadline. With aging stars in DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic and a core that doesn’t look anywhere close to competing, Zach LaVine could find himself in yet another rebuilding situation in Chicago. If things escalate even further, he may be packing his bags in the future as well.