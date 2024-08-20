Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine only played in 25 games last season after undergoing season-ending foot surgery in February. With the start of training camp and the regular season rapidly approaching, LaVine looks like he's more-than trending in the right direction after this latest video of an open run dropped.

LaVine looks completely healthy after impressing during a recent open run at USC that also included Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trey Young.

In the video, LaVine can be seen going deep into his bag. He hit tough step-back threes, turnaround mid-range jumpers and slam dunks and an especially impressive reverse baseline layup. Perhaps most importantly for Bulls fans, LaVine seemed to be playing close to game speed and did not appear to have any limitations to what he could do, at least on the offensive end.

What can the Bulls expect from Zach LaVine this season?

If LaVine is indeed healthy heading into the 2024-25 season, he should be able to immediately step back into his role as the Bulls' No. 1 scoring option. The two-time All-Star and two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion has shown that he can be one of the top scorers in the NBA, averaging well over 20 points per game every season from 2018-19-2022-23, including a career-high 27.4 points per game in 2020-21.

The Bulls, who do not have a lot of scoring potential outside of LaVine, desperately need their star to be healthy if they want to be able to compete in a loaded Eastern Conference. While Coby White's improvement last season and new acquisition Josh Giddey should help the offense, losing DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings makes it even more important that LaVine is 100% healthy.

Based on what LaVine showed during during his latest open run, he looks like he should be able to pick up right where he left off before running into some injury troubles last season. A healthy LaVine instantly raises the Bulls ceiling and makes them a much more competitive team.