Prayers up for Zach LaVine's speedy recovery!

A huge name entering the NBA Trade Deadline was Zach LaVine. The Chicago Bulls were speculated to be huge sellers but nothing happened. They did not trade Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, or anyone from their squad. Instead, they are sticking with their core for the season and keeping their leverage. With the lack of moves by Arturas Karnišovas, players got to focus on other things.

Zach LaVine has finally undergone foot surgery, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls star no longer played a week before the NBA Trade Deadline to prepare for his operation.

LaVine was not able to play for the Bulls in 17 games because of his foot injury. After a short period of being back with the team, he would once again feel discomfort on it along with an ankle sprain. This prompted the Bulls to make a collective decision to sideline him for the remainder of the season and put him into surgery. The usual recovery time for this type of procedure lasts for at least four months and can last for at least six months.

Nonetheless, Arturas Karnišovas along with the rest of the Bulls organization still have a lot of faith in him. Karnišovas even declared, “We are better with Zach on our team.”

Hopefully, the Bulls are able to climb up the Eastern Conference standings as the season goes by. For LaVine, all fans could hope for is that he takes his time in healing and bounces back into his All-Star form to help DeMar DeRozan and the rest of the squad next season.