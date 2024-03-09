Zach LaVine was one of the most discussed players before the NBA trade deadline. However, he had been playing with a foot injury and ultimately underwent surgery. LaVine was not traded following the surgery, and is now preparing to return to the Bulls during the 2024-25 season. LaVine provided an important update on his status Saturday, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
“Zach LaVine said he’s ‘ahead of schedule' for his surgery to repair a ‘non-union Jones fracture.' Reported last month LaVine hoped to be at full strength in 3 months, not the 4-6 month timeline. Said he’ll obviously be ready to go for training camp,” Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
LaVine had been playing with “a floating bone in his foot for months,” as Johnson wrote on X. The Bulls star was asked about playing through the injury and what led to the surgery decision.
“You never want to have surgery,” LaVine said. “But I got to a conclusion, especially with what the doctor was telling me, that the pain level and this thing isn’t going to heal on its own.”
Zach LaVine's Bulls future
LaVine is expecting to be ready for the 2024-25 campaign. The Bulls, meanwhile, are in an interesting position.
Chicago is currently in the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They could realistically try to build a winner this offseason. The Bulls need to decide if they want to build around LaVine.
LaVine is still under contract through 2027 (player option in 2026-27). The Bulls don't have to trade him next year. But if Chicago struggles next season, they could attempt to trade LaVine once again at the deadline or even next offseason.
LaVine was not having his best season in 2023-24, and his lucrative contract could make it difficult for teams to acquire him. Perhaps LaVine will bounce back next season and increase his trade value.
At the moment, LaVine is just focused on recovering from surgery and getting healthy. The Bulls will have a difficult decision to make down the road, however.