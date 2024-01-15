The Bulls have been in trade rumors regarding their All-Star guard.

With the NBA Trade Deadline rapidly approaching, the Chicago Bulls have been one of the teams most often mentioned in trade rumors surrounding their All-Star caliber guard Zach LaVine. LaVine recently returned to the Bulls lineup after sitting out the past 17 games due to a foot injury. The Bulls had been playing better in LaVine's absence, and they've continued to win going 4-1 in the five games he's been back. This week, LaVine responded to the ongoing trade rumors suggesting that he is more than content to stay with the Bulls as per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

We're winning. There's nothing better than that,” LaVine said. “I don't think about trades at all. Unless I get a call from my agent, it's just another day at the office for me. I'm glad to be out here playing. I've been in trade talks for a long time, obviously. I think this year was bigger than year's prior. But at the end of the day, it's nothing new.”

The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb.8 so the NBA world will have less than a month to find out if the Bulls are really going to make a Zach LaVine trade. A two-time All-Star, LaVine is in his seventh season with the Bulls. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, LaVine spent three season with the Wolves before being traded.

This season, LaVine has been averaging 20.1 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists with splits of 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.