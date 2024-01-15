The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching. When is the trade deadline, and who is rumored to be on the trade block?

There are a number of important dates on the NBA calendar that relate to the trade season. The Dec. 15 newly signed trade restriction date and the Jan. 15 trade restriction date were two of the most important days when it comes to making trades in the NBA, as a number of players weren't eligible to be traded until those days occurred. Of course, though, the most important date for trade season is the actual NBA trade deadline. Trade rumors are rampantly picking up, and we are going to take a look at when the trade deadline is and which players may be moved.

When is the 2024 NBA trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is the last day during the regular season that NBA teams can make trades. During the 2023-24 season, the trade deadline is on Feb. 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET.

The modern NBA is always full of trades, and this year won't be any different. Stars players move on from team to team in pursuit of a championship more than ever before, and teams are more willing than ever before to make trades and give themselves a clearer path, whether that is for contention now or for contention in the future. A number of trades have already been made, including an early-season deal that landed James Harden with the Los Angeles Clippers.

At least 10 trades have been made every year since 2018. Last year, there were 12 trades during the trade deadline that featured 49 players between 24 different teams.

While there are usually a few deals in the days or weeks leading up to the trade deadline, the actual trade deadline date is always the most active day in the NBA when it comes to transactions. Last year alone saw a number of massive deals come down to the wire, including a blockbuster move that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

What superstar players will be on the trade block?

The Jan. 15 trade restriction date is officially here, so it is inevitable that some trades will happen sooner rather than later. While most of the trades won't happen until the trade deadline, there have already been plenty of rumors swirling around.

Pascal Siakam has been the hottest name thrown around in trade reports. The two-time All-Star has been a trade candidate for a couple of seasons now, but this seems like the year he may finally get moved. The Toronto Raptors already made a massive trade. The Raptors traded OG Anunoby for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickly.

While the Raptors have been playing their best basketball of the season — on the offensive end — since the trade, they really made the move to get younger, and Siakam is still someone they would be willing to trade if the right package came along. The Raptors were recently in trade talks with the Sacramento Kings for Siakam. Those trade talks have stopped, but Sacramento is still a potential destination for the power forward. The Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, and Dallas Mavericks have also all been linked to Siakam, as have the Golden State Warriors.

There are not as many superstars as usual who seem bound for a trade, but Zach LaVine is another big name who will hear his name in trade rumors over the next few weeks. LaVine is an explosive athlete who can score in bunches, but the Chicago Bulls' big three hasn't worked out, and LaVine seems like the odd man out after he went to the front office earlier this season in hopes of finding a new home.

Interestingly enough, Coby White took his game to new heights while LaVine sat out with an injury. LaVine isn't a good defender, and he has a lengthy and expensive contract, so it may be hard for the Bulls to find a suitor. So far, that has proven true, as the market for LaVine has been quiet. The guard averaged 24.8 points per game last season, though, and it is very possible a deal will materialize for such a talented scorer. The Los Angeles Lakers are one team that experts have chosen as a possible destination for LaVine.

Dejounte Murray has also been made available by the Atlanta Hawks. After an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2020-21, the Hawks have disappointed in recent seasons. Murray was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs as a player who would hopefully take the team to the next level, and Atlanta traded a king's ransom to get him. The Hawks now seem more likely to be sellers than buyers, though, and the team may look to cut their losses and get something back for Trae Young's backcourt partner.

The Spurs are actually one team that appears to be interested in Murray's services, despite the fact that they were the team to trade him in 2022. The Spurs desperately need a point guard, as the team has struggled with playmaking and getting their star — Victor Wembanyama — the ball all season. Murray is the exact type of player who would fit well on San Antonio's roster, and the team would look like geniuses if they re-acquired Murray for a discounted rate after trading him for such a massive package less than two years ago. This is especially true given the Murray trade helped the team tank for a generational talent like Wembanyama.

The Los Angeles Lakers are another team that has been linked to Murray. Los Angeles doesn't have tons of draft capital to trade, but a LeBron James-led team will always be active on the trade market.

Lauri Markkanen is an intriguing name to watch. The Utah Jazz entered a rebuild last season after they traded Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the team was better than expected, largely in part due to the play of Marrkanen, whom the team acquired as a part of the Mitchell trade. Markkanen is averaging 23.7 points per game this season, and he has been linked to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder have more assets than anyone in the league, with 15 first-round picks still at their disposal. Oklahoma City has emerged as one of the best teams in the NBA this season after years of rebuilding, and they may want to cash their treasure trove of assets in. Lauri Markkanen seems like the top candidate they would splurge for if they do decide to go that direction, but it would likely take a convincing package, as the Jazz haven't shown much desire to trade their All-Star. Utah's recent hot streak also makes it more likely Markkanen stays put, as the Jazz are over .500 after starting the season 7-16. Still, never say never in the NBA.

What other trade rumors are we hearing?

The Golden State Warriors have had drama surrounding their team all season. Draymond Green has finally returned from his suspension, though, but that leaves the team with even more questions. Jonathan Kuminga has already been upset about his playing time this year, and he even said he has lost faith in Steve Kerr's ability to allow him to reach his fullest potential. The Warriors haven't shown a desire to trade Kuminga, but the young player plays the same position as Draymond Green, so Green's return won't necessarily make things easier for Kuminga. If Kuminga is made available, he will be highly sought-after because he is young and athletic and is still developing, and perhaps he could be a piece in a potential Siakam deal.

Despite only three wins to their name and the trajectory for the worst record in league history, the Detroit Pistons are rumored to want to add talent rather than subtract it. That is a surprising decision considering many assumed they would tank and play young guys after such an abysmal start, but Detroit has already made moves with an effort to win games now in mind. The Pistons traded Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers — two young players — for Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari. They even gave up second-round picks to add the veterans while clearing out Bagley's contract. The Pistons will be active before the trade deadline, and their most recent trade is likely just the beginning of a bigger plan.

With one of the best defenses in the NBA, the Orlando Magic have exceeded expectations and become a force in the Eastern Conference. They have done it largely in part without Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz. Those two players have missed a bunch of time not only this season with injuries but in years prior as well. Their lack of availability has become a burden on the team, and the Magic may look for more reliable replacements. Goga Bitadze has stepped up in replacement of Carter, and the team may not re-sign Fultz this offseason after his contract expires. Therefore, a trade seems inevitable.

De'Aaron Fox and Domontas Sabonis are in their prime, so the Sacramento Kings want to build a contending roster right now. Kevin Huerter and Harris Barnes haven't played well enough in the team's starting lineup for them to legitimately contend, though, so reports suggest the team would like to create a package around those two in an effort to find an upgrade in the starting lineup. Both Huerter and Barnes are playing some of the worst basketball of their careers, so their value is not at an all-time high. Still, the Kings have multiple picks they can add to a trade with Huerter and Barnes' contracts. They seem like the team most desperate for another star ahead of this NBA trade deadline.