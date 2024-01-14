Zach Lavine's bags may be packed for departure, but there is still hope for a delay.

The Chicago Bulls are fighting to climb back from a poor start to the 2023-24 season. Moreover, Zach Lavine and the Bulls have been named in numerous NBA trade rumors. It is no secret Chicago is ready to start a new era, but Lavine is reportedly chomping at the bit to depart.

Zach Lavine is rumored to be ready to swiftly leave Chicago if trade were completed

NBA Insider Brian Windhorst made an interesting revelation about Lavine's rumored attitude towards leaving the Bulls:

“If they could trade Zach Lavine in the next five minutes, they would trade him and Zach would happily go to the airport,” Windhorst said, per Hoops Wire. It appears Lavine would not hesitate to leave Chicago for the chance at a new start.

The former All-Star has put up respectable stats in his seventh season with the Bulls. However, his production has not translated into many wins. Lavine averages 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 23 games played. He missed a stretch with a nagging foot injury, but he is back in the Bulls' lineup.

Chicago sits at 19-22 after an encouraging victory over the San Antonio Spurs. While they remain outside the top eight spots in the East, they look to get back into the playoff conversation. Many fans and analysts doubt Lavine's ability to help the Bulls make a deep run.

The Bulls have only made the playoffs once during Lavine's tenure. The team was close to securing a spot in 2023, but they fell to the Miami Heat in the Play-In round. Still, Lavine has a chance to contribute to a run and get the Bulls back into contention.

As NBA trade rumors continue to heat up, will Zach Lavine find himself on a plane out of Chicago soon?