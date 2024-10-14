The Chicago Bulls started preseason play earlier this week with a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they also suffered a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Their regular season will get underway in just a couple weeks. This is a big season for the Bulls as the team made some big changes in the offseason, and the front office is well aware that the fans are ready to see some successful basketball return to the city of Chicago.

At the beginning of the offseason, the team made it clear that they were aware that changes needed to be made. Not all Bulls fans were happy with the changes that the team made, but there were changes nonetheless.

Now, the regular season is close to getting underway, and it's going to be interesting to see what happens this season. The Bulls are clearly on board with building a young roster as they got rid of a couple talented veterans in the offseason. Chicago traded both DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso.

Because of the young players that the Bulls already have and the expected number one prospect for next year's NBA Draft being Cooper Flagg, some Bulls fans are hoping that the team goes into tank mode this year. Flagg is expected to be a generational talent and he could be the guy for the Bulls to build around. However, the front office shot down those desires as they want to win every game.

The thing is, a team obviously isn't going to come right out and say that they are tanking. If the Bulls are going to have another mediocre season where they're a fringe play-in team, they might as well try to get the best player in the draft. However, nothing is a guarantee with the lottery system in place.

If the Bulls are truly going all out this season, they need to do something that is going to please the fan base. It seems like this fan base either wants Cooper Flagg or they want a postseason run. If the Bulls are going to make a postseason run, they need some of these young guys to step up. Here is one player that could have a big year:

Last season, one of the best players on this Bulls teams was DeMar DeRozan, and he is no longer on the squad. He was their clutch guy. He could get the team a bucket they needed one most. Now, the Bulls are going to need some players to fill bigger roles to fill that void. One player to watch in terms of a potential big season is Ayo Dosunmu.

Before last season started, Ayo Dosunmu was my pick for Bulls player to have a breakout season. He ended up having his best season yet as he averaged over 12 PPG and he became a starter. Dosunmu is once again the pick for a breakout season. He is still very young and he took tremendous strides last season. Now, he has another offseason under his belt, and he is used to the bigger role that he has with this team.

Ayo Dosunmu is a big part of this young Bulls core, and he is going to continue to grow in Chicago. There are a lot of talented young pieces on the Bulls, and he is one that will continue to step up this year. It will take more than just him, but if these players continue to develop, the Bulls can build something with a lot of the guys that they have.