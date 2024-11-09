ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's NBA slate as we head to the Eastern Conference for this next matchup between familiar foes. The Chicago Bulls will take the road trip to visit the Atlanta Hawks in an exciting showdown. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are 3-6 to start the season following their most recent 119-135 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It marked their fourth loss in a row as they sit in the middle of the pack within the East's Central Division. They'll look to break their skid as the betting underdogs in this one.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently 4-5 and will take on the Detroit Pistons before facing off against the Bulls in this meeting. They most recently beat the Knicks 121-116 and have looked solid to begin the season, so expect them to have success against a Chicago Bulls team still working to find their footing.

Here are the Bulls-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Hawks Odds

Chicago Bulls: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +122

Atlanta Hawks: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs Hawks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls saw a glimpse of success early in the season, but they've lost four games in a row that included meetings against the 1-6 Jazz and 3-3 in which they could have easily won. They're expected to continue being without Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine due to injury and they're needing to lean on Josh Giddey as their primary playmaker. Giddey is currently averaging 13.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 7.0 APG while shooting an efficient 41% from the field.

Dalen Terry has also seen valuable minutes off the bench and he's been very active in leading the Bulls on the defensive end of the floor. While he's still waiting for his offense to come around, he plays with grit and intensity while elevating the play of those around him. Nikola Vucevic will have to be an integral part of this offense moving forward and he's doing his part, ranking fifteenth league-wide in rebounds with his 10.1 average per game.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks have been up and down to start the season, but they recently notched a hard-fought win over the Knicks as rookie Zaccharie Risacher finally had his breakout performance with 33 points on 60% shooting from both the field and beyond the arc. He had a slow start to the season but has now shown what he's fully capable of as the No. 1 pick with both his smart playmaking and hot shooting from three. Expect him to be the future of this franchise alongside Trae Young entering his prime.

Risacher does a ton for the Hawks' offense with his spot-up shooting and with an extremely fast and fluid release, he's able to get the toughest shots up while making them with ease. His size at 6'8″ is also a great addition to a relatively undersized Hawks squad, so expect him to also get involved on the defensive end in close games. Fans can't expect that kind of performance from him in each game, but the sky is the limit and he's finally set the bar high for himself.

Final Bulls-Hawks Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting matchup as the Bulls own the last 10 meetings between these teams with a 6-4 record. The Bulls have also managed to go 7-3 ATS in those games, but it'll be much tougher for them to cover this spread without Zach LaVine on the receiving end of Josh Giddey's assists. Still, we've seen Josh Giddey become relentless with his offensive attack and he's bound to have success in leading his teammates despite the absence of LaVine.

Nevertheless, the Atlanta Hawks looked very solid in their last win, and if Risacher can live up to his hype as the No. 1 pick, opposing teams with have a hard time stopping this already high-powered offense. Look for them to have the scoring advantage over the Bulls throughout this one, but we'll still back the Bulls to cover the spread given their recent success and Atlanta coming in off a back-to-back.

Final Bulls-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +2.5 (-110)