It may not be long until Zach LaVine returns for the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls have been without Zach LaVine for over a month due to the All-Star dealing with a right foot injury. However, LaVine appears to be on the road to recovery.

Ahead of their game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, head coach Billy Donovan told reporters that LaVine continues to progress without any setbacks and that Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets continues to be a possibility for his return, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Since LaVine went down with his foot injury, the Bulls have gone 10-6, giving themselves hope that they can get back in a position to fight for a playoff spot this season. Coby White has really seized his opportunity alongside All-Star DeMar DeRozan with LaVine on the sideline, as White has averaged 22.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game with the Bulls star injured. In his fifth season with Chicago, White is now gaining some attention for the league's Most Improved Player award as a result.

While he has missed a chunk of time to begin the season, LaVine remains a key part of trade conversations around the league. The Bulls and LaVine have already discussed the idea of parting ways via trade and it still remains a possibility that the two-time All-Star will be dealt ahead of February 8th's trade deadline.

Getting back out on the court and proving his clean bill of health will also impact trade scenarios for the Bulls over the course of the next several weeks.

Should LaVine return to the lineup for the Bulls on Friday against the Hornets, he will likely bump defensive guard Alex Caruso to the bench. Chicago is expected to provide further updates on their star's status on Thursday.