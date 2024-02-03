Butler basketball used a full team effort to take down Creighton on Friday.

There wasn't a lot of college basketball action on Friday night, but one intriguing matchup did take place in the Big East. Butler basketball hit the road to take on #13 Creighton basketball, and it ended up being one of the best games the conference has had this season. The Bulldogs were big underdogs in this game, and it looked like they might lose badly as they trailed by double digits late in the first half. However, Butler stormed back, and the second half was back and forth until the end. The Bulldogs ended up making the winning plays to get a 99-98 win.

That was a huge win for Butler basketball. With the victory, they improved to 15-7 overall on the season and 6-5 in conference play. This is their third big road win in the last month as they also upset Marquette on the road recently, and they just picked up a big OT win against Villanova away from home. Butler head coach Thad Matta is proud of his entire team.

“We've had so many games in league, a decent amount, where we’ve been right there,” Thad Matta said after the game, according to an article from ESPN. “I could go around the locker room and talk about every single guy and what he brought to the table for us tonight.”

Jahmyl Telfort led the way for the Bulldogs on Friday as he dropped 26 points. He was 12-17 from the floor and 2/3 from deep. Telfort gave Butler the boost that they needed.

“That was a crazy game, and for people watching on TV, there was a lot of shot-making in that game, crazy 3s, crazy shots,” Jahmyl Telfort said after the game.

This was obviously a tough loss for Creighton basketball as they were favored by 9.5 points over Butler. The Bluejays are 16-6 overall and 7-4 in Big East play. Head Greg McDermott gave the Bulldogs credit after the game.

“Hat's off to Butler,” Greg McDermott said after the game. “Any one who comes in and scores 99 on us on our home floor played pretty darn well.”

Butler is a team that is currently on the bubble in terms of making the NCAA Tournament. A win like this on the road against a ranked team can do a lot for a team's confidence. We'll see if this sparks some sort of run for the Bulldogs. Their next game is a big one as they will be back on the road on Tuesday against the #1 team in the country, UConn.