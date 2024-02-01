Butler comes in looking for a win as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Butler-Creighton prediction and pick.

Butler comes in looking for a win as they are in the NCAA tournament bubble as they face Creighton. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Butler-Creighton prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Butler comes into the game sitting at 14-7 on the year and 5-5 in conference play this season. Out of conference, their only two losses were against ranked teams. They lost to Michigan State and then Florida Atlantic. Then, in conference play, they started with a struggle. They beat Georgetown to open up conference play, but would then lose five of their last six, but did upset Marquette. Since then, thye have won three straight, including a win over Villanova.

Meanwhile, Creighton comes in at 16-5 on the year, with a 7-3 record in conference play. After losing their first two conference play to Villanova and Marquette, they have since won seven of eight games. The only loss after that was to a top-ranked Connecticut team. They have since won their last three, including a three-point win over Seton Hall.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Butler-Creighton Odds

Butler: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +360

Crieghton: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -480

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Butler vs. Creighton

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler comes in 56th in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency this year, while sitting 50th in adjusted offensive efficiency and sitting 81st in defensive efficiency. They are 37th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 112th in adjusted field goal percentage this year. Pierre Brooks leads the offense this year. He comes into the game averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent on the year. Meanwhile, Jahmyl Telfort is second on the team in points per game this year. He has 13.9 points per game and also shoots well at 42.3 percent. Rounding out the top scorers is DJ Davis. He is shooting 42.1 percent from the field this year, and averaging 13.6 points per game. Further, Posh Alexander helps more with this offense. While averaging 11.4 points of his own per game, he is the team leader with 5.1 assists per game.

Butler also rebounds well. They are 92nd in rebounds per game, but 54th in defensive rebounds per gamer this year. Jalen Thomas leads the way with 6.8 rebounds per game this year, while Jahmyl Telfort comes in with 5.0 rebounds per game this year.

Butler is 179th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Posh Alexander comes in with 2.4 steals per game this year, while DJ Davis and Jahmyl Telfort both have over a steal per game. Further, Jalen Thomas comes in with 1.4 blocks per game this year.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is 15th this year in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings and has been solid on defense this year. They are 38th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Creighton is 40th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting tenth in effective field goal percentage. Baylor Scheierman leads the way this year. He comes into the game with 17.8 points per game this year. Further, he has 3.8 assists per game. He is one of three guys averaging over 15 points per game on the season. Trey Alexander comes in with 17.0 points per game and also is dishing the ball well, with 4.7 assists per game. Rounding out the top guys is Ryan Kalkbrenner. He comes in with 16.6 points per game while shooting 62.6 percent from the field this year.

Creighton comes in ranked 21st in the nation in rebounds per game on the year and first in the nation in defensive rebounding. This is led by Scheierman and Kalkbrenner as well. Scheirerman comes into the game with 8.1 rebounds per game this year, while Kalkbrenner comes in with 7.7 rebounds per game. Trey Alexander has been solid as well, with 6.0 rebounds per game on the year.

Creighton is 55th in the nation in points against per game this year, while sitting sixth in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. One of the big helps is Kalkbrenner. He comes into the game with 2.6 blocks per game, while consistently forcing bad shots down low. Meanwhile, Trey Alexander has a steal per game, but this is an area Creighton can improve. They averaged just 3.6 steals per game this year while turning the ball over 10.8 times per game.

Final Butler-Crieghton Prediction & Pick

While Butler comes in needing a win to move into a spot to get into the tournament, doing so against Creighton is most likely not going to be the spot they get it. Creighton has a much better defense and while the Butler offense is solid, Creighton has a similar level of offense. There is not anyone on Butler that is going to be able to contend with Baylor Scheierman and that will be the difference in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Butler-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Creighton -9.5 (-110)