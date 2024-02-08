Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid offers his thoughts on the NBA Trade Deadline

It was only one year ago when the Brooklyn Nets, an NBA Title contender in the minds of many analysts around the league, blew up their team at the NBA Trade Deadline, sending Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns and Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in a span of 72 hours. The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline came and went without the marquee, blockbuster moves we've seen in years past. No superstars were on the move at the NBA Trade Deadline, but the championship picture certainly changed in the hours leading up to the 3 PM deadline.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was just one of many who offered real-time reactions to the deals that were made on Thursday afternoon, and from the reigning MVP's perspective, plenty of teams around the league improved their standing as we enter the stretch run of the NBA season.

“Lots of people got better!!! That’s fun for competition…” Joel Embiid tweeted on Thursday afternoon, less than an hour after the Trade Deadline had commenced.

Embiid's 76ers were one of those teams that made moves around the margins that may end up impacting their championship chances. Philadelphia swapped Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three 2nd-round picks to Indiana for sharp-shooting guard Buddy Hield. The Sixers later traded Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cam Payne and a 2027 2nd-round pick, and Jaden Springer to Boston for a 2nd-round pick. Among the other notable deals made on Thursday afternoon:

The Pacers traded one sharp-shooter out the door (Hield), but got one back in a separate deal with San Antonio that brings Doug McDermott to Indiana. McDermott averaged a career high 13.6 points per game for the Pacers during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Over the course of two deals, the Mavericks turned Seth Curry, Richaun Holmes and Grant Williams (plus two 1st-round picks) into PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford.

Phoenix added depth to their roster, trading for David Roddy and Royce O'Neale in a three-team deal with Memphis and Brooklyn.

The Thunder took a shot on Gordon Hayward, sending Tre Mann and Davis Bertans to Charlotte for the 33-year-old swingman.

The consensus “winner of the trade deadline” was the New York Knicks, who already acquired OG Anunoby for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley at the end of December. Since acquiring Anunoby, the Knicks have arguably been the best team in the NBA, compiling a 16-3 record since January 1st. Today, the Knicks loaded up even more, trading Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two second-round picks to Detroit for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

For a complete rundown of all the deals made at the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, check out the ClutchPoints Trade Deadline Tracker.