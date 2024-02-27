The BYU Cougars take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our BYU Kansas prediction and pick. Find how to watch BYU Kansas.
The Kansas Jayhawks endured some choppy waters this season. Kansas lost to West Virginia. The Jayhawks also lost to UCF, an indication of how badly they had struggled to win on the road in the Big 12, even against teams in the lower tier of this conference. KU got blown out on the road by Texas Tech. Road games had become a severe headache for Kansas. However, the team stuck together and has found a way to stabilize. KU won on the road at Oklahoma and has been able to regularly defend its home court at Phog Allen Fieldhouse against Houston, Baylor, Texas, and other challengers in the Big 12. The Jayhawks are going to be a high seed in the NCAA Tournament and will have a chance to return to the Final Four. They won't be favored in March Madness — not if they get into the second weekend of the Big Dance, at least — but they will have a realistic path and will not be seeded significantly lower than they usually are.
Kansas has gone through the worst of its season and come out on the other side. BYU, on the other hand, is really laboring right now. The Cougars, like Kansas a few weeks ago, are getting shredded on the road. They have lost to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State in recent weeks. Big 12 road games aren't easy, but those teams are part of the middle and lower tiers of the Big 12, not the top tier. BYU didn't come particularly close to beating any of them. The Cougars are a boom-or-bust team. When they are splashing 3-pointers — which they shoot a lot — they are frighteningly difficult to play against. However, when they are cold, they are dead meat. BYU has to find a way to be slightly less reliant on 3-pointers and find more sustainable and balanced offense heading into the month of March.
Here are the BYU-Kansas College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: BYU-Kansas Odds
BYU Cougars: +6.5 (-105)
Kansas Jayhawks: -6.5 (-115)
Over: 154.5 (-114)
Under: 154.5 (-106)
How To Watch BYU vs Kansas
Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT
TV: ESPN Plus
Stream: fuboTV
Why BYU Could Cover the Spread
The Cougars shot the ball very poorly at Kansas State over the weekend. They are bound to be better here against Kansas. It's not that Kansas isn't capable of containing the Cougars — the Jayhawks certainly could play a good defensive game — but BYU was so bad at Kansas State that some movement to the mean, a balancing of the scales, is in order. If BYU shoots a relatively normal percentage on 3-pointers with its shot volume, the Cougars should keep this game close. The point spread reflects that.
Why Kansas Could Cover the Spread
The Jayhawks are at home, where they regularly play well. They throttled Texas this past Saturday even though they were shorthanded. Kansas easily defeated Houston, a likely No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament and the leader of the Big 12 Conference, at home. The Phog version of Kansas is miles better than any other version of Kansas. BYU is playing and shooting poorly. Kansas could easily win this by 15 points.
Final BYU-Kansas Prediction & Pick
The excellence of Kansas at home, combined with BYU's struggles on the road, make this one of the better college basketball betting plays you can make on Tuesday. Run with Kansas.
Final BYU-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -6.5