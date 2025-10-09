New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone had high praise for rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler after the 24-year-old fought through early trouble in Game 4 of the ALDS vs. the Toronto Blue Jays . With the Yankees trailing 2-1 in both Game 4 and the series, Boone credited Schlittler’s poise for keeping New York close in an elimination situation.

Boone’s comments came during mid-game coverage as the Yankees vs. Blue Jays showdown unfolded in the Bronx. Schlittler allowed two base runners in the first inning but escaped after striking out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to end the frame. That moment set the tone, as the rookie regained command and delivered over six strong innings while limiting the Blue Jays to two runs.

The outing followed Schlittler’s breakout Wild Card performance, where he fired eight scoreless innings to eliminate the Boston Red Sox. His calm presence and fastball command have quickly earned the trust of the clubhouse and Boone. Now down 2-1 after a George Springer sacrifice fly, the Yankees remain within a run as Game 4 continues.

Fox Sports: MLB took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the moment the Yankees manager spoke with The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal during the broadcast. Boone was asked about the rookie’s second career postseason start and how he handled the early jam.

“Great person in our room, he’s fit in right away” Aaron Boone spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal about Ryan McMahon’s home run and Cam Schlittler’s outing up to this point tonight pic.twitter.com/1jlmKLecG5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2025

Boone’s trust in his young starter reflects the manager’s steady leadership style during a tense postseason. Schlittler’s ability to weather adversity early has drawn comparisons to veterans well beyond his experience. His six-inning effort could prove vital in keeping the bullpen fresh for a possible Game 5.

As ALDS Game 4 plays on, Boone’s confidence in Schlittler underscores a broader theme for this Yankees team — resilience, belief, and an emerging trust between manager and rookie that might define New York’s postseason story. Whether it sparks a comeback or serves as a glimpse of the future, it’s a moment the Yankees won’t forget.